eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » Parade to roll Saturday afternoon

Parade to roll Saturday afternoon

June 14, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
Parade_5939

John Matthews to be parade marshal

The 2017 version of the Fandangle parade is set to take to the streets of downtown Albany at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, and parade organizers are hoping for more entries to come in during the next two days.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions