eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Contractors meet for pre-bid conference

Contractors meet for pre-bid conference

June 14, 2017 · Posted In: Local
photo_local

Bids for $1.2 million project to be opened later this month

Several contractors attended an hour-long pre-bid conference Tuesday morning, June 13 for the $1.2 million Shackelford County Courthouse repair plan, with Raul Barrios of Komatsu Architecture explaining the scope of the project.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions