Home » Local » Albany » Saturday’s Focus Lecture to feature WWI

Saturday’s Focus Lecture to feature WWI

June 14, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
OJAC WWI_5922

Bell, Kelly to lead discussions

The Old Jail Art Center summer’s Focus Lecture takes place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, and will feature talks about World War I by retired Tarrant Community College professor emeritus of government and Albany resident Larry Bell, and OJAC executive director Pat Kelly.

