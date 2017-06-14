ROBERT WALLER

Robert Brown Waller, age 90, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017. A memorial service was held Saturday, June 10, at First Baptist Church, Albany. Arrangements were handled by Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home of Breckenridge.

A third-generation rancher, Robert was born June 29, 1926, to Charlie and Ella Brown Waller on his family’s ranch in Stephens County, Texas.

He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1944, and enrolled in John Tarleton College. At the end of 1944, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946.

In 1947 Robert married Ruby Nell Hanna of Breckenridge, Texas. He returned to Tarleton College for two years before attending Texas A&M University, where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in Agriculture Education.

Rather than pursue a career in education, Robert joined his father in the ranching business.

After living near Tucumcari, New Mexico, and Haskell, Texas, the Wallers moved to Shackelford County, where Charlie Waller leased Chimney Creek Ranch on July 1, 1957.

Robert continued his family’s ranching business at Chimney Creek for almost 60 years, spending the rest of his life living close to the land and raising cattle with his son.

Committed to the ranching industry and the conservation of this area, Robert received the Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award from the Albany Chamber of Commerce in 2004. The following year he was named Resident Conservation Rancher for Region 5 by the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Texas.

Robert was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany where he served as a deacon and Sunday School superintendent for a number of years.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; his parents; two sisters, Charlene Waller Lawrence and Mary Nell Waller White; and one brother, Howard Benjamin Waller.

He is survived by his son, Robert C. Waller, and wife, Carolyn, of Albany; and grandsons, Robert D. Waller of Lubbock and William Waller of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, West Texas Rehabilitation Center, or Ben Richey Boys Ranch. PD