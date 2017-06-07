Tournament Time

eriacta 100 opinie

June 7, 2017 · Posted In: Sports
Garcia benefit planned Saturday

This Saturday, June 10, Junior Garcia’s classmates, the Albany High class of 1988, and his family members will host the third annual Junior Garcia Memorial Golf Tournament at the local golf course, with proceeds going to help support local charities and scholarships for local graduates.

