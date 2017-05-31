Local dancers to perform Friday in Broadway Review

In what is anticipated to be one of the most popular productions in recent years, students of Albany’s Dance Theatre Company will perform for hundreds of family members and others this Friday night in “Welcome to New York,” a Broadway Review that will feature not only dance, but also singing and dialog.
