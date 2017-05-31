eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » Local dancers to perform Friday in Broadway Review

Local dancers to perform Friday in Broadway Review

May 31, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
Recital1_4718

In what is anticipated to be one of the most popular productions in recent years, students of Albany’s Dance Theatre Company will perform for hundreds of family members and others this Friday night in “Welcome to New York,” a Broadway Review that will feature not only dance, but also singing and dialog.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions