eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » Entries needed for 2017 parade

Entries needed for 2017 parade

May 31, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
Clifford and his new team of grullas, Waylon and Willie

Annual event slated for June 27

Fandangle parade chairman John Ayers is encouraging local residents to participate in the annual event, which is set for Saturday, June 17 at 5:00 p.m.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions