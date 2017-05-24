eriacta 100 opinie

DAR plans Memorial Day service at Aztec

May 24, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
Veterans to be honored Monday

Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day, and the Lee’s Legion chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a special service at the Aztec Theater at 6:00 p.m. to honor local veterans and to remember all who have served in our nation’s military, especially those from Shackelford County.

