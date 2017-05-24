eriacta 100 opinie

Home » School » Play performed for NSES classes

Play performed for NSES classes

May 24, 2017 · Posted In: School
photo_school

Jenny Scott’s theater arts class presented the play “Peter Pan” to kindergarten through sixth grade students from Nancy Smith Elementary School last Friday afternoon.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions