Low voter turnout decides election

Moran voters choose mayor, council, trustees
Only 114 of the county’s 2,243 registered voters determined the outcome of last Saturday’s Shackelford County Hospital District board of directors election, with 59 people casting their ballots during the early voting period and 55 more on election day, May 6.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.