AISD, Feed Store to co-host academic banquet

AHS students to be recognized
Academic excellence will be recognized at the Albany High School Academic Banquet co-hosted by Albany ISD and the Feed Store on Monday, May 15, at 7:00 p.m.
The annual banquet is held in honor of students who displayed outstanding scholarly achievement during the school year and will take place in the main gym at Albany High School.
