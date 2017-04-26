Early voting underway

eriacta 100 opinie

Local voters can cast their in-person early ballots for the May 6 local elections on weekdays through May 2 at the Shackelford County EMS station for the Shackelford County Hospital board members and at the Moran school for Moran mayor, city council, and school board positions.

