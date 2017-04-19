eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » OJAC project aims to preserve oral history

OJAC project aims to preserve oral history

April 19, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
OJAC Interview_9810

Stories, life histories recorded in interviews

Old Jail Art Center archivist Molly Sauder is working on a new project to help preserve local history via recorded interviews, and the stories related by her subjects will soon be available to the museum’s visitors, both those visiting in person and online guests.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions