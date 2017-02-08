Over 90% of taxes collected by Feb. 6

Staff changes at tax appraisal office
A little over 93 percent of the 2016 tax levy had been collected as of Monday, according to assistant chief appraiser Clayton Snyder, with mailed payments still coming in until that time.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.