Winners named in field dog trials

The 2017 Region 7 Amateur Field Trial Clubs of America (AFTCA) Amateur All-Age Championship was held on the Crooked Tree Ranch in Albany, Texas last weekend, with 28 highly skilled hunting dogs competing for bragging rights and a chance to qualify for the National Amateur Invitational Championship.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.