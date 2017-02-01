Bake sale to benefit Project Graduation

Fundraiser set Tuesday at gym
Basketball fans can indulge their sweet tooth cravings for a modest price and help support the senior class next week at Project Graduation’s “Sweet Treats Bake Sale.” The group will have baked goods for sale at the high school gym during all four of the home basketball games on Feb. 7, starting with the 4:00 p.m. JV girls match with Haskell.
