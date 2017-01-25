2017 county stock show starts today

Show animals are expected to fill up all of the pens at the County Show Barn this weekend, with most of entries in the 2017 Shackelford County stock show scheduled to weigh in this afternoon, and the judging starting tonight, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. when exhibitors carry rabbits into the ring.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.