Citizen reports grievance

Growth plan to be developed
The first 20 minutes of Monday night’s meeting of the Shackelford County Hospital District’s board of directors addressed the grievance of a local citizen, with an additional hour spent in closed session concerning the same subject as it pertained to specific EMS personnel.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.