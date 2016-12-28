Betty Petty Law, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. A memorial reception and lunch were held at the Old Jail Art Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Betty was born in Boyd, Wise County, Texas to Ruben Earl Petty and Susie Hart Petty on Feb. 21, 1925. She attended Baylor University and graduated from Texas Christian University.

Following her graduation, she worked in Fort Worth, where she met Harold Gene Law on New Year’s Eve, 1948. Harold asked her for a date that night, hoping he might get a kiss at midnight. They became engaged in September of that year and married on Nov. 26, 1948 in Boyd.

After living as a young married couple in Fort Worth, College Station, and Weatherford, Betty and Harold moved to Albany in Nov. 1951.

Betty was not from Albany, but she quickly became a pillar of the community. Over her 65 years living in Albany, she taught Sunday School, helped with the Nativity, served on the Albany School Board, participated in each of her three children’s activities, and advised the local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, who selected her as “First Lady of the Year.”

In 1976, after her youngest child left for college, Betty applied and was hired to be Manager of the Albany Chamber of Commerce, a position that she enjoyed immensely. She was also a founding member of the Old Jail Art Center, which she supported as a docent and volunteer until the end of her life. Betty was honored to have received the Chamber’s Cornerstone Award for her service to the Albany community.

At the request of Bob Nail, Betty helped run the concession stand during every Fandangle practice and performance for almost 20 years.

In 1985, she joined the cast of the show, performing with each of her grandchildren over a period of 10 years. Each grandchild remembers his and her June weeks spent with “Grandmommy” as some of the most wonderful and memorable of their upbringings.

Many other young men and women with whom Betty had special relationships considered her a surrogate mother, sister, grandmother, or mentor.

Betty and Harold’s life together was rich with friendships. Forming the Albany Supper Club with their closest couple friends, the group enjoyed monthly dinners with spirited conversation.

Each New Year’s Eve, the group gathered to put on original skits and plays. One play, written entirely in alliteration, did not come together well after significant quantities of alcohol had been served.

To celebrate Betty’s 70th birthday, the Albany Fire department led a parade of her many friends and family down Main Street, with Betty occupying the seat of honor on a decorated flatbed truck. Her friends and family wore bonnets for the occasion, and the Albany High School band played in her honor.

In her younger years, Betty enjoyed baking her special brownie recipe, watching birds, and setting a beautiful table with flowers for dinner parties and holidays.

Recently, Betty took great pleasure in her Wednesday Lunch Bunch and twice-weekly games of bridge – a game she rediscovered after a 40-year hiatus. Above all, she loved visiting, sharing news, laughing, and drinking wine with her wide circle of friends, neighbors, and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold; son James Earl Law; brother James W. Petty; and son-in-law Don ­Niemiec.

She is survived by daughter Ann Harwood Niemiec; daughter Nancy Hallman and her husband, Bill; niece Susan Petty Connally, her husband Dan, and son Jeff; grandchildren Kate and Beth Harwood, Lee and Will Hallman, Mary Hallman Smith and her husband Dwayne; great-grandchildren Austin and Emily Smith; sister-in-law Alma Cleveland; and nephew Kevin Cleveland.

Memorial donations may be made to one of Betty’s favorite Albany organizations: The Aztec Theater, the Fort Griffin Fandangle Association, the Old Jail Art Center, or the Shackelford County Library.

Online condolences may be made at baileyhowardfuneralhome.com. PD