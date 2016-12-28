RUSSEL CREECH

Russel (Rusty) Thomas Creech, 49 of Woodson, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at his home in Woodson. Memorial services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the First Baptist Church in Woodson. A private family burial was held at Woodson Cemetery.

Rusty was born Oct. 3, 1967, in Ft. Worth to Eugene and Aletha (Bird) Creech. He graduated from Gordon High School and was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodson. He was a country western singer and received the Horizon Award at the Lonestar Country Music Awards in 1999 and was voted Male Vocalist of the Year.

Rusty is survived by his parents, Eugene and Aletha (Bird) Creech of Woodson; one sister, Sheri Creech Julian and husband Rex of Johnson, Kansas; one brother, Les Creech and wife Sandra of Wichita Falls; five nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a nephew, Leslie Eugene (Brew) Creech, Jr.

Online condolences may be made at baileyhowardfuneralhome.com. PD