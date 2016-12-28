WORDS about the WORD

By Paul Johnston – Friendship Baptist Church
The Love of Christmas
Mark 15:19-20 “And they struck him on the head with a reed stick, spit on him, and dropped to their knees in mock worship. When they were finally tired of mocking him, they took off the purple robe and put his own clothes on him again. Then they led him away to be crucified.”
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.