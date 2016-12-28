eriacta 100 opinie

Scouts donate to Closet Angels

December 28, 2016 · Posted In: Church
Members of Cub Scout Pack 255 donated new winter coats, jackets, hats, gloves, and socks to Closet Angels on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with some of the items going home to needy families that same day.

