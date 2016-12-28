Ministry helps with Daybreak prom

Albany program steps in with dresses
The women from Kenmar Residential Services in Abilene were invited to a mid-December Winter Formal sponsored by the Daybreak Group, and the Formal Dress Exchange in Albany (previously called the Prom Dress Ministry) stepped in to help the ladies figure out what to wear to the festive event.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.