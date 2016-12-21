eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » Chance check prevents spread of Aztec fire

Chance check prevents spread of Aztec fire

December 21, 2016 · Posted In: Albany, Local
Damage limited to HVAC equipment

A chance check into the auditorium of the Aztec Theater possibly saved the historic building from being destroyed by fire on Saturday morning, several hours before anyone was due to be at the site for that night’s performance of the Albany Nativity.

