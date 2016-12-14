eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » Albany Nativity to be presented Dec. 16,17

Albany Nativity to be presented Dec. 16,17

December 14, 2016 · Posted In: Albany, Local
nativity-finale_2551

The Albany Nativity, the story of the birth of Christ, will be told through Biblical tableau, music and narration during two free performances Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 16 and 17.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions