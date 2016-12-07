Local residents remember Pearl Harbor

Memories still vivid on 75th anniversary of bombing
Yesterday was the 75th anniversary of the Japanese air attack on the United States Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii which propelled the U.S. to declare war on Japan and enter World War II. President Franklin Roosevelt declared that Dec. 7, 1941 was “a date which will live in infamy” when he addressed Congress the following day and declared a state of war.
