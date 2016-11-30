Santa letters and holiday essays for the 2016 Christmas issue published by The Albany News should be submitted by the end of this week if possible.
Students in both Albany and Moran schools have been working on letters in their classes, but home school students and preschool children are welcome to bring their letters by the News office.
Santa letters due this week
