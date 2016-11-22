Santa letters due Dec. 1

The News will be publishing Santa letters and holiday essays in the Christmas issue to be published on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Students at Albany and Moran schools will be writing letters at school, which will be submitted to the News office by their teachers.

Children at several other local facilities, such as First Love Day Care, will also be assisted by their instructors in writing letters to Santa.

However, parents of any other preschool or home schooled students who would like to submit letters may bring them to the newspaper office by Thursday, Dec. 1.