Deadline set noon Nov. 21

A Monday, Nov. 21 deadline has been set for the Nov. 24 edition of The Albany News due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

All news articles and advertising must be received no later than noon on Monday, Nov. 21.

The usual copy deadline is being moved up a full day in order to adjust the printing and mailing schedule.

“The timetable for the printer is actually what is driving our schedule,” said Melinda Lucas, News editor. “We have to fit in the time slot that they have for us, and that’s going to be Tuesday morning.”

The newspaper is normally mailed out on Thursday morning, but it will be taken to the post office on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 for postal employees to place in local boxes before leaving for the holiday.

By Melinda L. Lucas