1972 fundraiser set Saturday

Local vocalists to take Aztec stage
Doug Neece – beloved local family man, coach, teacher, and friend who died last November – would have been only one year old when the hits of 1972 were first played on the radio. Now these same tunes will be used to help fund scholarships in his name when the one-night only live performance of 1972, A Musical Review takes the stage at the Aztec Theater this Saturday evening.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.