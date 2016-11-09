Early News deadline set

An early deadline has been set for the Nov. 24 edition of The Albany News due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and print schedule.

All advertising and news copy must be received no later than noon on Monday, Nov. 21.

The usual deadline for the weekly paper is Tuesday at 12:00 noon. It is being moved up a day in order to accommodate the printer’s schedule and also adjust the mailing schedule.

“Since the post office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving, we will have to print the paper earlier so it can get to our readers on Wednesday afternoon,” said Melinda Lucas, News editor. “We also have to comply with the time slot that the printer has open, since they are having to make quite a few adjustments for their customers as well.”

The newspaper is typically mailed out on Thursday morning, but it will be taken to the post office on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 for postal employees to place in local boxes before leaving for the holiday.

“All Albany subscribers should receive their papers in their post office and rural route boxes during the day on Wednesday,” said Lucas. “Those on the Moran route will get their newspapers on Friday morning as usual.”

News rack copies of the newspaper will also be delivered on Wednesday morning at the usual locations.

By Melinda L. Lucas