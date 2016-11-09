WWII pilot’s grave tended by Dutch volunteers

70 years later, mission still remembered

[EDITOR’S NOTE: In honor of all those who have served their country, especially the ones who have called Albany home, the following article outlines the life of just one of those servicemen – one who gave his life in World War II. Some of the details have just come to light in recent months, conveyed by Dutch volunteers to a family member.]

Halmyth Carroll Reese, the only son of Carroll M. and Velma Howell Reese was born July 17, 1921 in Albany, died March 26, 1944 over Ijmuiden, Holland, and is currently buried in plot A, row 14, grave 26, at the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten, The Netherlands.