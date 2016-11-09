NSES students choose Trump, pizza

Mock election staged on Tuesday
The election results were in by early Tuesday afternoon and Trump was the clear winner earning slightly over 94 percent of the votes cast in the runaway race, leaving Clinton with less than six percent.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.