Moran students dress up for Red Ribbon Week

October 26, 2016 · Posted In: School
klt-moran-10-27-5th-graders-at-callahan-county-agriculture-field-day-from-moran-isd-facebook-page

5th grade class attend ag field day

Moran students have joined others across the nation in observing Red Ribbon Week and the MISD program included dress-up days stressing a different drug-free theme each day of this week.

