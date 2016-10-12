On Golden Pond to open Saturday

4 shows slated over next 2 weeks
Everybody who enjoys live theater should make plans to take in one of the four performances of On Golden Pond presented by the Albany Mainstreet Playhouse at the Aztec Theater over the next two weekends.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.