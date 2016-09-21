eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Budget, tax rate okayed

Budget, tax rate okayed

September 21, 2016 · Posted In: Local
hospital_4330

Hospital board to study nursing home program

During a short regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, Shackelford County Hospital District board members adopted the proposed budget and tax rate with no discussion and no one present from the general public.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions