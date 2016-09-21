Mary Smith, age 78 of Albany, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas with Robert Smith officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.

Mary Helen Simmons was born Feb. 23, 1938 in Young County, Texas to parents, Guy Simmons and Edith Wright Simmons. She attended schools in Olney.

On Mar. 27, 1955, Mary married Milton Smith. She moved to Albany in 1991 and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Mary was a homemaker and supported her husband through his career in the Navy. She enjoyed gardening and sewing, and also liked to attend Bible studies.

Her relationship with God was her main focus and she loved her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Edith Simmons; her husband, Milton Smith; one son, Raymond Smith; one brother and one sister.

Mrs. Smith is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Whitmore and husband Mike of Albany; one son, Robert Smith and wife Verna of Lubbock; one daughter-in-law, Linda Smith of Livingston; eight grandchildren, Rebecca Smith, Zach Smith, Landon Smith, Hillarie Smith, Dustin Smith, Brittany Smith, Tyler Smith, Jared Smith; eight great grandchildren, Cody Swanner, Stephen Swanner, Haley Swanner, Ashley Swanner, Kade Hudgens, Meredith Hudgens, Elijah Smith, Elizabeth Smith; one sister-in-law, Lois Taggart; one brother-in-law, Randolph Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net. PD

