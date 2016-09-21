FRED JOHNSON

Fred M. Johnson of Farmers Branch, Texas, age 81, died on Sept. 17, 2016, of complications arising from his long battle with Parkinson’s disease. A Christian funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Grimes Funeral Home in Kerrville, Texas. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Ceme­tery in Harper, Texas.

Fred was born on Dec. 6, 1934 in rural Angelina County, Texas, to Zanthus and Jewel Porter Johnson. After moving with the family to Kerrville, Fred graduated from Tivy High School and went on to attend the University of Houston.

On June 5, 1953, he married Shirley Heimann, beginning then a special love affair lasting 63 years. Fred and Shirley shared their lives enjoying each other and the activities of their four children.

Fred tried to never miss a ball game, a school program, or a dance recital. His legacy is the great, loving pride he took in his family, not just his wife and children, but his siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families.

Fred was a Chartered Life Underwriter, ending his career as a Regional Director with National Western Life Insurance Company. He enjoyed knowing and helping people until his retirement only a few short years ago.

Fred was a long-time member and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Carrollton, Texas.

Fred was a city councilman in the City of Farmers Branch, Texas for many years. His clear judgment and hard work earned the respect of all and helped shape the future of that city.

Fred with preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Gail and Ted, his sister Corinne, and niece Brenda.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife Shirley, his children Fred Jr. and wife, Camille, Colton and wife, Jan, Priscilla and husband Ed, and Brad and wife Kierin.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and their families.

Pallbearers are his son-in-law, Ed Nichols, and grandsons Brian Johnson, Ben Nichols, Jared Clements, Jake Morphew, and Kyle Riley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131, to fight this dreaded assassin or to a local Parkinson’s support group in your community.

This wonderful man will live in our hearts as long as we live. PD