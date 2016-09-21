Donald Keith Dillingham, 56, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.

Donald Keith Dillingham was born on Nov. 19, 1959 in Odessa to Donald Frank Dillingham and Paula J. White.

He married Sandra Jane Williams on Nov. 17, 2012 in Breckenridge. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, and enjoyed playing golf.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Dillingham of Breckenridge; father and step-mother, Don and Lounell Dillingham of Breckenridge; mother, Paula Harmon of Burleson; sister, Cyndy Starr of Clyde; step-sisters, Debbie Brooks of Breckenridge and Candy Crawford of Burleson; step-brother, Rickie Carr and wife, Pam of Breckenridge; aunt and uncle, Duveen and Bobby Russell of Albany, and one daughter.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Ron Harmon.

The family invites friends to leave a condolence or to share a memory of Keith in the online guestbook at www.meltonkitchens.com. PD

